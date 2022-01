COMMENTARY

Say no to some acceptable practices

The recent scams that led to OCBC customers losing about $8.5 million have highlighted the need for consumers to be more aware of the risks of electronic transactions. Here are five tips to better protect yourself.

str.sg/5-tips

Year of the Tiger • How will the 4 Asian Tiger economies fare? | B14

Data centres • Singapore to be more selective in investments |B13

Market Watch • All eyes on Fed meeting for rates | B14