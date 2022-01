PODCAST

Finding the right culture

How does group chief executive officer Pearlyn Phau plan to build insurer Aviva Singlife into the next big financial services platform? She shares her thoughts with ST associate editor Ravi Velloor.

str.sg/pearlyn-phau

Samsung • Q4 profit expected to jump 52% amid solid chip demand | B11

China • Banks urged to boost lending for developers on default fears | B10

US dollar • Another year of currency dominance ahead as the Fed lifts rates

| B11