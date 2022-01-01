FEATURE

What lies ahead for cryptocurrencies?

This has been a breakout year for cryptocurrency, with the digital asset industry growing faster than ever. But for all the expansion, the future is still unclear, says ST's Joyce Lim.

str.sg/crypto-2021

Millennials • Driven to invest in sustainability | B8

CBD • Rents will rise on the back of tight supply, improving economy |B8

China • Stock market's winners and losers | B9

50.3

CHINA PMI IN NOVEMBER, HIGHER THAN EXPECTED DESPITE COVID-19 OUTBREAKS | B9