One World Hotel wins travel accolade

The five-star One World Hotel in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia, has been named the World's Leading Meeting and Conference Hotel at the 25th World Travel Awards. The event was held earlier this month in Lisbon, Portugal. The hotel's general manager, Mr Chris Niuh, said in a statement yesterday that the award will further motivate his company to perform better. Other award winners include Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre, which was named the World's Top Meetings and Conference Centre. It last won the award in the same category in 2014.