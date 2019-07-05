One Championship CEO to share his journey to success

Growing up, Mr Chatri Sityodtong had always been deeply passionate about martial arts and entrepreneurship.

The 48-year-old Harvard graduate, who has over 30 fights under his belt, meshed both interests and founded One Championship in 2011, a Singapore-based mixed martial arts organisation.

Over the years, Mr Sityodtong has engineered One Championship's rise to become Asia's largest sports media company, with broadcast coverage to over 2.6 billion potential viewers across more than 140 countries.

In April, the firm secured a multi-year seven-figure partnership with the Global Association of Mixed Martial Arts, the global independent governing body for mixed martial arts, and it is currently expanding into the American market with offices in New York and Los Angeles.

Mr Sityodtong was already a millionaire at 30 after selling his first start-up, Next Door Solutions, a Silicon Valley-based software firm.

He then went on to become a hedge fund manager at Izara Capital Management, but his childhood passion for martial arts prompted him to start One Championship.

He was named "Asia's King of Martial Arts" by the Financial Times, and "Asia's 3rd Most Powerful Person in Sports" by Fox Sports.

