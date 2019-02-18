On The Move: TransferWise's head of banking Lukas May has resigned.

TransferWise

TransferWise's head of banking Lukas May has resigned. His role was to establish relationships with commercial banks and central banks as part of the fintech firm's expansion out of the United Kingdom and into Asia.

Mr May, who relocated to Singapore in 2017, is understood to be moving back to London to work on UK-Asia trade negotiations with the UK government.

The start-up counts Singapore as its Asia headquarters and celebrated its first anniversary in the city state in September. In October, TransferWise said it moved about $1.7 billion in and out of Singapore annually.

It is understood that Mr May will be leaving this month. Part of his job responsibilities is expected to be divvied up among the rest of the team, with a replacement due to take over in time.

QBE

Business insurance provider QBE has appointed Mr Jason Hammond as chief executive officer for its Asia operations, which includes markets such as Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, China, Macau and Hong Kong.

Based in Singapore, he reports to Mr Richard Pryce, CEO of QBE International. Prior to the move, Mr Hammond was interim CEO for QBE North Asia.

His appointment comes as part of a recent restructure to "create a more aligned and customer-focused business", said QBE. This follows QBE's announcement in October that it would streamline its business divisions to become more agile and customer-centred, and the creation of its QBE International Division comprising Europe and Asia operations, effective from Jan 1.

Pand.ai

Mr James Tan, former chief executive officer of Tokio Marine Life Insurance Singapore, has joined local artificial intelligence (AI) start-up Pand.ai as the chair of its advisory board.

Mr Tan, a 25-year banking and insurance industry veteran, has previously worked in a number of senior positions with global firms like AIA, Friends Provident, Bain & Company, and Standard Chartered.

He will be joined on Pand.ai's advisory board by Mr Mark Chang, founder and former CEO of online job portal Jobstreet.