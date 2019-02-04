On The Move: RHB

RHB

RHB Banking Group has appointed a new country head for Singapore.

The Malaysian bank hired veteran banker Danny Quah for the post and also to serve as chief executive of RHB Bank Singapore.

Mr Quah was last the regional CEO for Chong Sing Fintech Group, a listed company in Hong Kong, where he was tasked to set up a regional headquarters in Singapore to invest in fintech companies across South-east Asia.

He replaces Mr Mike Chan Cheong Yuen, who is leaving the group to pursue other opportunities.

Mr Quah has had nearly 25 years of experience in banking and finance, having previously worked at Standard Chartered Bank, Fullerton Financial Holdings and Canadia Bank.

Tokio Marine Life Insurance Singapore

Mr Christopher Teo Sze Teck has been named as the new chief executive of Tokio Marine Life Insurance Singapore.

Mr Teo, who has nearly 27 years of experience in the insurance and banking industry, has held leadership positions such as the CEO and general director of Vietinbank-Aviva Life Insurance Company, Vietnam.

His recent roles include being the senior vice-president of business development with NTUC Income Insurance Co-Operative, and the chief executive and a board member of Professional Investment Advisory Services.

He takes over from Mr James Tan, who stepped down in December.

Frasers Hospitality Asset

Frasers Hospitality Asset management has appointed Mr Gan Chee Teik as its chief financial officer.

He will be responsible for the financial and capital management of Frasers Hospitality Trust, Frasers Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust, and Frasers Hospitality Business Trust.

He joined Frasers from OUE Hospitality Reit Management and OUE Hospitality Trust Management, where he was previously chief financial officer.