On The Move: One Championship

One Championship

The former Ultimate Fighting Championship women's bantamweight champion, Ms Miesha Tate, has joined Singapore-based mixed martial arts (MMA) organisation One Championship.

Ms Tate, 32, fought notable opponents, such as Ronda Rousey and Holly Holm, during her MMA career, and became a broadcast analyst following her retirement.

"I am thrilled to join One Championship as a vice-president," said Ms Tate. "I'm honoured to bring my experience as a world champion and to help inspire the next generation of athletes."

Citigroup

The board of Citigroup named one of its independent members to be its new chairman, keeping the post separate from that of chief executive officer (CEO).

Mr John Dugan, 63, a former bank regulator and former lawyer to the Citigroup board who became a Citigroup director last year, will succeed Mr Michael O'Neill on Jan 1. Mr O'Neill recently reached the board's retirement age of 72 and was due to leave in April.

CEO Michael Corbat, 58, had not asked to be considered chairman after concluding that Citigroup's separation of the post from his management job is best, reported Reuters.

As chairman, Mr O'Neill led directors to name Mr Corbat as CEO in October 2012 when the board dismissed Mr Vikram Pandit.

The CEOs of Citigroup's big bank rivals, JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America, also serve as chairmen of their boards.

But the dual assignments have been challenged by shareholders who believe board chairmen should be independent of the company executives they are assigned to oversee.

The leadership change of the Citigroup board comes as the bank, the third-biggest American bank by assets, struggles to catch up with its peers' financial performance.

HP

Mr Ng Tian-Chong has been named HP's president of the Asia-Pacific and Japan region. His appointment took effect on Nov 1.

With nearly 30 years of experience at HP, Mr Ng has held key roles in sales, finance, service and support.

His appointment to president follows three years as general manager of HP's print business in the region.

Mr Ng took over the role from Mr Richard Bailey, now president, Americas at HP.

Keppel Reit

Mr Paul Tham Wei Hsing has been appointed chief executive of Keppel Reit's manager with effect from Jan 1.

Mr Tham is now deputy CEO of Keppel Reit's manager - a role he has held since February this year - as well as the chief financial officer of Keppel Capital.