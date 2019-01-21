On The Move: Knight Frank

Knight Frank

Knight Frank Singapore has appointed real estate veteran Wendy Tang as group managing director with effect from April this year. She will replace current group managing director and chairman Danny Yeo.

Mr Yeo will continue to helm the company as executive chairman of Knight Frank Singapore.

"Together with Danny, Wendy will be responsible for driving the performance of the business across all service lines of the group," said Knight Frank in a press release on Friday.

Ms Tang has amassed 27 years of experience ranging from property development to real estate agency services and fund management. She joins Knight Frank from Beverly Group where she led their development projects in Malaysia over the last five years.

During that time, she spearheaded the design, planning and launch of five residential and mixed-use developments of around 4,300 units, with a total gross development value of over RM2.15 billion. She was with Knight Frank from 1997 to 2000 and 2010 to 2013, during which time she served as executive director and head of residential.

Said Mr Yeo: "In this era of digital disruptions, the real estate landscape is evolving rapidly and we expect to see significant transformation in the industry. Wendy's experience presents tremendous opportunity for the firm to accelerate the growth and the enhancement of our service offerings for our clients."

Redas

The Real Estate Developers' Association of Singapore (Redas) has announced its new management committee for the 2019/2020 term, with City Developments group general manager Chia Ngiang Hong as president.

He takes over from Mr Augustine Tan, who is executive director, property services division, Far East Organization, who served two terms as president. Mr Tan said he is confident the new leadership will "continue to play its pivotal role in the growth and development of the real estate industry in Singapore and beyond".

An industry veteran, Mr Chia brings with him 40 years of corporate leadership and management experience. He joined City Developments in 1981 and is a member of the advisory panel in the BCA (Building & Construction Authority) Academy, and a fellow of the Singapore Institute of Surveyors and Valuers.

He is also board member of the Institute of Real Estate Studies, and immediate past president of the Singapore Green Building Council. Mr Chia chairs the advisory committee of the National University of Singapore's School of Design & Environment and is a member of the department consultative committee.

He said: "I look forward to working closely with them (the Redas committee) on progressing many of the initiatives to grow the industry, promote a pro-business environment, champion excellence and sustainable developments in our built environment for the betterment of the real-estate industry."

There are 20 members in the new management committee.

Aside from Mr Chia, other office-holders include GuocoLand's group managing director Cheng Hsing Yao (first vice-president); Keppel Land's CEO Tan Swee Yiow (second vice-president); Ho Bee Land's group director (projects & marketing) Chong Hock Chang (honorary secretary); Frasers Property Singapore's CEO Christopher Tang (honorary treasurer); Wing Tai Land's senior general manager Quek Chay Hoon (honorary assistant secretary) and CapitaLand Singapore's CEO Ronald Tay (honorary assistant treasurer).