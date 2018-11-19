On The Move: DBS Group

DBS Group

Several senior-level changes will take effect at DBS Group Holdings in the coming months.

Mr Shee Tse Koon, the head of strategy and planning, will take over as Singapore country head from Dec 1. He has been in the banking industry for almost 25 years.

He replaces Mr Sim S. Lim, who will succeed Ms Tan Su Shan as group head of consumer banking and wealth management from Jan 1. Mr Lim is a banking veteran who has built a robust country management team and processes here, said DBS.

Ms Tan will be the new group head of institutional banking from Feb 1.

Citi

Citi has appointed Mr Fabio Fontainha as head of retail banking for Asia-Pacific and Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Previously, he was the bank's Asean cluster head for the Asia-Pacific consumer banking business, a position which he had held since December 2016.

His new role involves overseeing the retail banking and wealth management businesses across 12 markets in the Asia-Pacific, and five in the Middle East and Africa.

Citi's consumer banking business in these regions have reported nine consecutive quarters of growth, with revenues up 4 per cent to US$5.7 billion (S$7.8 billion) and net income up 19 per cent to US$1.1 billion.

Software AG

Enterprise software firm Software AG has appointed Mr Mark Fitzsimons as vice-president in the Asia-Pacific and Japan, as it seeks to streamline the roll-out of Internet of Things (IoT) in the region.

He will helm the region's IoT Centre of Expertise, aiming to define new opportunities, drive profits and cultivate customer relationships.

Mr Fitzsimons has more than two decades of enterprise software sales experience, said the company.

The IoT market has been growing exponentially, with the Asia-Pacific projected to reach US$95.7 billion (S$131. 6 billion) by 2022.