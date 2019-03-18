On The Move: DBS

DBS

DBS has hired Bank of Singapore banker Lee Woon Shiu to be the new regional head of wealth planning, family office and insurance solutions at its private bank.

He takes over from Mr Rob Ioannou, who remains at DBS Private Bank.

Mr Lee will be responsible for driving the expansion of the bank's wealth planning, family office and insurance offerings, and advising high-net-worth families.

He joins DBS from Bank of Singapore, where he most recently headed its wealth planning, trust and insurance business. He is an industry veteran with over 20 years of experience advising high-net-worth families in the Asia-Pacific on estate structuring and succession. He has also worked with multi-generational families to establish and implement family governance and philanthropy strategies.

Thomson Medical Group

Thomson Medical Group has appointed Mr Wilson Sam as executive director and chief financial officer, with effect from last Friday.

Mr Sam, 43, was formerly senior vice-president of investments at Kestrel Capital. From 2010 to 2013, he was the vice-president of investments at Rowsley.

He replaces Mr Tan Zing Yuen, who will relinquish his role as interim chief financial officer and assume the role of chief risk officer and group finance director.

Mr Sam will oversee the financial and management reporting, corporate finance, treasury, investor relations and corporate and regulatory compliance of the group. He will report directly to chief executive officer Roy Quek, with a separate direct reporting function to the chairman.

Separately, Mr Lim Wee Kiat, 26, has been appointed a non-executive, non-independent director of Thomson Medical with immediate effect. He is the son of controlling shareholder Peter Lim Eng Hock. The younger Mr Lim has been a vice-president of Kestrel Capital since 2017.