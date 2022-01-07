Income's move may raise questions over its social mission

In May 2013, NTUC Enterprise - the union entity that holds the controlling stake in 12 National Trades Union Congress social enterprises - declared: "We do not plan to corporatise or list any of these social enterprises."

Its then group chief executive-designate Tan Suee Chieh said in a letter to The Business Times that NTUC social enterprises exist to meet the needs of Singaporeans for affordable and quality products and services, and corporatisation or listing would change their fundamental character and objective of putting people before profits.

Mr Tan, who was NTUC Income's CEO from 2007 to 2013, was responding to a suggestion that the labour movement consider listing FairPrice and Income - its two most visible cooperatives - to grow them further.

In an unexpected turn, Income yesterday announced it is planning to corporatise to seek long-term growth and competitiveness. Under the move expected to be completed in the second half of this year, NTUC Income will become Income Insurance Limited, dropping "NTUC" from its identity as it ceases to be a cooperative. While an eventual public listing is not in the works, it is not completely ruled out.

Income's plan can be examined based on its impact at five levels: the cooperative, its shareholders, policyholders, union members and ordinary Singaporeans.

For the cooperative, the business case for corporatisation is compelling. While Income is a household name offering life, health and general insurance, it is not the largest insurer in Singapore. As a cooperative, Income is hamstrung in expansion as only trade unions and other co-ops can invest in the insurer.

Corporatisation will allow the insurer "to scale its business quicker locally and regionally, invest in growth channels and markets, as well as digital capabilities, to effectively compete more equitably with other insurers", said its chairman Ronald Ong yesterday.

Shareholders will likely welcome the proposed move. Existing shareholders will get one-for-one shares in the new company, letting them preserve their interests and enjoy the fruits of future growth. They include the 15,941 ordinary shareholders collectively holding a 26 per cent stake in the cooperative. The remaining shares are held by NTUC as its founding member, and 24 institutional members which are cooperatives.

If Income can better meet customer needs by introducing products and services at affordable premiums, policyholders will benefit from the move too.

But for the one million union members in Singapore, what can be disconcerting is Income seemingly severing its union links, raising the question of whether the benefits it has given to union members for the past 52 years will continue.

And for ordinary Singaporeans who are not union members, the bigger question is whether the new entity will remain as devoted to Income's social mission.

To this end, Income has pledged $100 million over 10 years to support causes to uplift low-income families, the elderly and the environment.

Income CEO Andrew Yeo said yesterday that the insurer will continue to cater to underserved customer segments such as the elderly, people with special needs, and migrant and gig workers.

Income's corporatisation move is almost a certainty. It is unthinkable that the insurer would have made the announcement yesterday without the support of its biggest shareholder, NTUC Enterprise, which holds about 70 per cent of its shares.

But while it may be too early to speculate how the new entity will take shape, it is reasonable for union members and the public to expect the new Income not to abandon its social mission, even as the insurer and its shareholders decide not to continue with the social enterprise business model.

After all, for nearly half a century, Income has been defined as much by its social mission as its insurance role. This foundation cannot be easily eroded, even as the new Income evolves.