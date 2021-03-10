Oil rises as focus back on tighter market

NEW YORK • Oil prices rose towards US$69 a barrel yesterday as investors focused on prospects for tighter supply due to extended Opec+ output curbs and amid growing hopes of a recovery in demand.

Crude was its highest level on Monday since the start of the pandemic, after Yemen's Houthi forces fired drones and missiles at Saudi oil sites on Sunday.

Saudi Arabia said it thwarted the strike and prices slipped as supply fears eased. Brent crude rose 51 US cents, or 0.8 per cent, to US$68.75 by 0920 GMT (5.20pm Singapore time), after trading as low as US$67.61. US West Texas Intermediate crude added 34 US cents to US$65.39.

"Dips have been lately viewed as buying opportunities," said Mr Tamas Varga of broker PVM. "Last week's Opec+ meeting will ensure that the global oil balance will get tighter in the foreseeable future."

On Monday, Brent rose to US$71.38, its highest since Jan 8 last year, and US crude hit US$67.98, the highest since October 2018.

"With a structural undersupply in the physical market now, any dips in oil prices are likely to attract physical buyers' attention," said Mr Jeffrey Halley of broker Oanda.

Prices also rose on expectations of economic recovery after the United States Senate approved a US$1.9 trillion (S$2.6 trillion) stimulus package, outweighing a stronger US dollar, which tends to crimp investor demand for commodities.

Last Thursday, the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec), Russia and allies, known as Opec+, decided to broadly stick to output cuts, sparking a further rally.

REUTERS