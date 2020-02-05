Oil prices rebound on hopes for Opec+ supply cuts

LONDON • Oil prices clawed back ground yesterday amid hopes for new output curbs from Opec and its allies to offset any potential drop in demand triggered by the coronavirus outbreak.

Brent crude stood at US$55.02 a barrel by 0930 GMT, up nearly 1.1 per cent, and US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 1.9 per cent at US$51.06.

Yesterday's gains marked a rebound after an extended slide over the last two weeks on concern over the global economic impact of China's coronavirus, which pushed crude prices on Monday to their lowest level in more than a year.

BP chief financial officer Brian Gilvary told Reuters that the economic slowdown brought on by the virus will reduce oil consumption for the whole year by between 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) and 500,000 bpd, roughly 0.5 per cent of global demand.

"We will see how it plays out, but that will soften (demand). If Opec roll their cuts through the end of year, that should sweep up any excess of supply and rebalance the market."

People familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday that the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and its allies including Russia, known as Opec+, were considering cutting crude output by a further 500,000 bpd due to the impact on demand from the coronavirus.

"A some half-a-million barrels (per day) cut is expected, but we won't rule out an even deeper cut should the situation worsen," said Ms Margaret Yang, an analyst at CMC Markets.

"This expectation boosted oil trading today."

Despite the return to calmer trading, mirroring other financial markets yesterday, Goldman Sachs warned that while it sees oil producers responding to the situation by cutting supply, the coronavirus outbreak's impact on demand is likely to keep volatility in spot prices elevated.

"Oil prices are now at levels where we would expect a supply response from both Opec and shale producers, and where China would likely seek to build crude inventories," Goldman said in a note.

Still, Opec+ may face an uphill battle to reach a consensus on further cuts so soon after its last output pact.

"So soon into the incremental cuts that were to be implemented for Q1 2020, it may be premature to consider that Opec and its allies have the appetite to relinquish further market share," BNP Paribas global head of commodity strategy Harry Tchilinguirian told the Reuters Global Oil Forum.

