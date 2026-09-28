Oil prices climb on continued impasse in US-Iran talks

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Gas prices have increased significantly since the war began, raising the cost for drivers by more than 50%.

NEW YORK - Oil prices jumped and bond yields continued to rise on Sept 28 amid signs that Iran and the United States remained far apart in negotiating a resumption of energy supplies from the Persian Gulf.

The 10-year Treasury yield, which underpins corporate and consumer borrowing costs throughout the global economy, rose above 5.2%, its highest level in roughly two decades. The 30-year yield moved above 5.5%, also at a two-decade high and approaching its highest level since 2002.