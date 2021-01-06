Oil price up ahead of Opec+ talks' resumption

SEOUL • Oil edged higher ahead of a resumption of Opec+ talks that were unexpectedly suspended due to a disagreement over whether to raise output in February as the coronavirus continues to surge.

Futures in New York gained towards US$48 a barrel after dropping the most in two weeks on Monday.

Discussions were to restart yesterday, after a majority of members, including Saudi Arabia, opposed Russia's proposal for another supply hike.

The talks are happening against a shaky short-term demand backdrop. England has been ordered into a third lockdown until mid-February, Germany is set to extend its curbs and Japan is considering another state of emergency for the Tokyo area.

Several Asian refiners will not be getting into long-term supply contracts for fuel sales this year, a sign that the region's energy consumption recovery is far from certain, although a cold snap in the northern hemisphere is aiding demand for heating fuels.

Crude had risen to near US$50 a barrel earlier on Monday, aided by a weak dollar.

The early stages of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts have stoked optimism that demand will rebound with the global economy, and oil has emerged as a trade to hedge inflation. But with so many mobility curbs, the threat to consumption remains significant.

"There are not many places where we are seeing a relaxation of restrictions," said ING Group's head of commodities strategy Warren Patterson. "They have little option but to maintain current cuts."

Russia and Saudi Arabia's initial positions in the Opec+ supply talks were diametrically opposed, with Riyadh arguing to rescind the 500,000-barrel a day supply increase this month and Moscow wanting a hike of the same amount, delegates said.

The Saudis later indicated that rolling over current output levels into February would be acceptable, they said.

Moscow appears to be outnumbered but the alliance requires consensus before concluding talks.

The discussions come at a time when oil demand is going to get worse before it gets better, Energy Aspects co-founder Amrita Sen said in a Bloomberg TV interview.

Iran, meanwhile, seized a South Korean-flagged oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, hours before saying it would step up its nuclear activities.

