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Can you find true friendship in the office?

In this episode, Kai Wen and Sue-Ann explore setting boundaries between workplace colleagues and close personal friends.

Are there downsides to mixing work and personal relationships? Is having a close friendship with your supervisor appropriate, and why do office friend groups often mirror toxic secondary school cliques?

Highlights (click/tap above):

0:00 Can colleagues be friends?

0:41 Defining boundaries

3:31 Cordial co-workers vs genuine connections

7:38 The risks of mixing the personal and professional

12:00 The things best kept private

16:20 Benefits of work friendships

For more on work friendships and what they mean, check out Headstart’s recent survey: https://str.sg/viz-workfriends

Follow See Kai Wen on LinkedIn: https://str.sg/qfwqQ

Follow Sue-Ann Tan on LinkedIn: https://str.sg/A86X

Read Sue-Ann Tan’s articles: https://str.sg/mvSa

Hosts: See Kai Wen (seekw@sph.com.sg) and Sue-Ann Tan (suetan@sph.com.sg)

Produced & edited by: Amirul Karim

Executive producer: Elizabeth Law

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