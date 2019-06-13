Office Expo Asia to address staff wellness, workspace design

More companies are paying attention to employees' work environment, as research shows that the right workspace can promote the health and well-being of staff, in addition to boosting productivity and levels of engagement.

Office Expo Asia (OEA) aims to address organisations' growing need for employee satisfaction, collaboration and wellness.

It will be held concurrently with the Singapore Gifts & Premiums Fair and PrintPack+Sign at Marina Bay Sands' Sands Expo and Convention Centre, from July 10 to 12.

This year's edition of OEA features a Workspace Design Showcase, a curated collection of ergonomically designed products. They include height-adjustable tables and phone booth privacy pods that are highly mobile. Single pods offer a quiet space for important phone calls and focused work, and double pods allow for meetings and brainstorming sessions.

The event also showcases healthy snacks, innovative vending machines, gourmet coffee, cooking and baking bonding classes, air purifiers and ergonomic workstations.

Organised by BizLink Exhibition Services, the three-in-one mega sourcing event is expected to welcome more than 300 exhibitors across 13 countries and regions.

BizLink Exhibition Services is a subsidiary of Sphere Exhibits, the events and exhibition arm of Singapore Press Holdings.

The events also offer educational content at the Branding & Marketing Design Suite, where the presentation of current trends, local artists' demonstrations and creative workshops offer inspiration and fresh ideas to visitors.

