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OCBC is Asia-Pacific’s strongest bank and third globally: The Asian Banker

OCBC was lauded by The Asian Banker for its diversified earnings, sound asset quality and strong capital position.

SINGAPORE – OCBC has been ranked as the third-strongest bank globally and the strongest in Singapore and the Asia-Pacific.

Released on Oct 27, the TAB Global 1000 World’s Strongest Banks 2026 ranking placed the other local banks DBS in 23rd place and UOB at 187th.

JPMorgan Chase (first) and Saudi National Bank (second) were the only ones above OCBC in the ranking.

OCBC’s placing marks the first time a Singapore bank has finished among the top three in the world since the ranking by The Asian Banker (TAB) debuted in 2023.

The bank is also the top performer in the Straits Times Index in 2026, with its share price up by 46.6 per cent so far this year.

Christian Kapfer, research director of TABInsights, said: “OCBC’s diversified earnings, sound asset quality and strong capital position distinguish it from many of its regional peers.

“Its ability to combine profitability with prudent balance sheet management has been an important factor in its financial strength.”

Tan Teck Long, group chief executive of OCBC, said: “The criteria used to assess the strongest bank in the world are very comprehensive.”

OCBC on Aug 7 reported a record second-quarter net profit of $2.22 billion, up 22 per cent from the year before and above the $1.91 billion consensus forecast in a Bloomberg survey of five analysts. THE BUSINESS TIMES