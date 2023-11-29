OCBC Hong Kong CEO Ivy Au-Yeung to retire, Wang Ke named as successor

SINGAPORE – OCBC Hong Kong’s chief executive Ivy Au-Yeung will be retiring on Dec 31 after two years at the helm, with Mr Wang Ke taking over her role effective from Dec 15.

Earlier in November, Mr Wang was also appointed OCBC’s head of Greater China.

Consolidating these leadership roles – namely the positions of OCBC Hong Kong’s CEO as well as the group’s head of Greater China – streamlines the bank’s drive to solidify its collective strengths in the region, the group said on Nov 29. It would also enable OCBC to capture trade, investment and wealth flows between Greater China and Asean.

OCBC group CEO Helen Wong said Mr Wang holding both positions would “achieve greater synergy and alignment” for the group’s refreshed corporate strategy.

“I am confident that Wang Ke will continue to be a strong contributor to OCBC with his deep knowledge and vast experience of Greater China,” she said.

Prior to his appointment as the group’s head of Greater China on Nov 1, Mr Wang was CEO of the entity now known as OCBC China from December 2019 to October 2023.

The group credited Mr Wang for steering its China business through the Covid-19 pandemic during this period, while also helping to more than double its profits since 2019.

He first joined the group in 2012 as head of information technology in China, expanding his responsibilities to include operations in 2014. He was eventually appointed head of the Pearl River Delta region in 2017.

OCBC China was named OCBC Wing Hang China before its legal name and brand change on Nov 24, 2023.

OCBC Hong Kong’s name was changed from OCBC Wing Hang Hong Kong on July 3. The group noted that this took place under Ms Au-Yeung’s guidance and management.

The outgoing CEO was also lauded as instrumental in the integration of the OCBC Hong Kong branch with OCBC Wing Hang Hong Kong in 2021.

Ms Au-Yeung helped to “deepen the bench strength of the leadership in Hong Kong” over the past two years, said OCBC, and oversaw the succession of nine other leadership roles.

Said Ms Wong: “Ivy has played a key role in strengthening the foundation of OCBC Hong Kong and repositioning it for growth since her appointment as CEO in 2021.

“She steered OCBC Hong Kong through the tough Covid-19 pandemic and navigated the challenging business environment while safeguarding asset quality. We thank Ivy for her valuable contributions and wish her a fulfilling retirement.” THE BUSINESS TIMES