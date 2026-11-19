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On Nov 17, Nvidia topped analysts’ estimates with its sales and earnings and boosted its revenue forecast for the next fiscal year.

SANTA CLARA - At a town-hall meeting with employees on Nov 18, Nvidia’s interim Chief Executive Officer Colette Kress reiterated her confidence in the company after the ouster of longtime leader Jensen Huang.

“We’ve got this,” she told staff, repeating a phrase she used during the company’s earnings call the day before, according to a person who attended. The chipmaker, facing external campaigns to reinstate Huang, also made it clear that the co-founder and CEO won’t be coming back.

The meeting marked a new chapter for a company seeking to rebound from upheaval and scandal. Huang, who ran Nvidia for more than 30 years and built it into an AI powerhouse, left last week under the cloud of multiple extramarital affairs, including one with a woman who the US government has suspected of spying for China.

Flanked by more than 30 board members and senior executives, Kress touted the company’s recent financial results, thanking employees for their efforts in what she called a “great quarter”. On Nov 17, the company topped analysts’ estimates with its sales and earnings and boosted its revenue forecast for the next fiscal year.

Nvidia co-founder Chris Malachowsky spoke to the audience about the company’s core values, encouraging staff to remain intellectually honest and direct.

The chipmaker’s roughly 47,300 employees are facing a future without the only CEO Nvidia has ever had. Under his leadership, they built a technology pioneer that’s central to the AI revolution. On Nov 18, Kress called them brilliant minds and said the mission would remain the same.

Some current and former employees, as well as Silicon Valley figures close to Huang, are still supporting the old CEO and calling for his return. But the board has dismissed the idea.

The meeting ended with the Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers’ song I Won’t Back Down. BLOOMBERG