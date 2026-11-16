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Nvidia shares primed for bounce as investors eye report on Jensen Huang comeback

Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has already been discussing the idea of returning, with backing from several Silicon Valley allies.

Nvidia shares may be poised for some relief after the Financial Times reported that former chief executive Jensen Huang is discussing a possible comeback to the chipmaker.

A perpetual futures contract on the Hyperliquid blockchain referencing Nvidia’s share price rose more than 3% on the evening of Nov 15.

Nasdaq 100 futures advanced nearly 0.9% before paring gains.

Nvidia’s stock is coming off its worst week since April 2025, after Huang’s admission of an affair with an alleged Chinese spy and quick ouster from the company.

Huang has already been discussing the idea of returning, with backing from several Silicon Valley allies, according to the Financial Times report.

Altimeter Capital Management and Atreides Management are among those that have urged Nvidia’s board to reconsider.

“Markets are reacting positively because Jensen Huang remains synonymous with Nvidia,” said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.

“His track record is exceptional, and the prospect of his return would restore a degree of clarity around future supply commitments – many of which were based on his personal handshake agreements that could otherwise have been at risk.”

Prospects for an actual return by Huang remain uncertain.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is urging the company to make a “dramatic” leadership shake - up, and come clean about its compliance with export controls on its prized artifical intelligence chips.

Nvidia shares are down 32% from their October all-time high, with the Huang controversy adding to broader concerns over the sustainability of the AI boom.

The company is due to report quarterly earnings on Nov 17, which should give investors insight into the outlook for demand.

“Markets are desperate after non-stop bad news, and are looking for remedies,” said Anna Wu, an investment strategist and founder of Floodlines Research. “Even unconfirmed ones.” BLOOMBERG