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The committee is tasked with providing oversight for Nvidia’s national security and global trade compliance programmes.

BENGALURU – Nvidia said on Nov 17 it has established a new board-level committee to oversee its national security policies, export control compliance and global trade risk management.

The move comes days after the resignation of chief executive officer Jensen Huang amid revelations of his affairs, including with a suspected Chinese spy, raised questions about potential national security risks and the oversight of the artificial intelligence chip designer’s chip exports.

Nvidia said that the National Security and Export Control Oversight Committee will be chaired by director Suzanne Nora Johnson and will include directors Stephen Neal and John Dabiri.

The committee is tasked with providing oversight for Nvidia’s national security and global trade compliance programs and will work with independent legal, national security and trade compliance experts.

Nvidia’s existing National Security Team and Global Trade Compliance Team will report to this new committee and interim chief executive officer Colette Kress for day-to-day operations.

The committee plans to meet at least quarterly, including sessions with management and in executive session.

Formation of the panel also comes a day after the Trump administration said it would further restrict China’s access to advanced AI chips from companies like ​Nvidia, tightening controls as US President Donald Trump headed to the country for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who has faced criticism for his oversight of export controls on chips to China in the wake of the Nvidia scandal, is among the officials joining Trump on his Asia trip, a White House official said.

The company is due to report third-quarter earnings after the market closes on Nov 17.

By some estimates, Nvidia has more than half a trillion dollars of commitments in the form of various supply and capacity backstops for chip purchases, data centre leases and equity investments, which nonetheless are a fraction of firm’s market capitalisation. REUTERS