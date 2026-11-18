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Shares of Nvidia rose nearly 4% in extended trading but remained down about 17% for the year through the Nov 17 close.

SAN FRANCISCO - Nvidia forecast quarterly revenue above Wall Street estimates on Nov 17, giving investors some relief after longtime leader Jensen Huang’s resignation plunged the chip firm into crisis.

Shares of the company rose nearly 4% in extended trading but remained down about 17% for the year through the Nov 17 close. The company is valued at roughly US$3.8 trillion (S$4.9 trillion).

“Our momentum is real,” interim CEO and CFO Colette Kress said, without addressing the leadership uncertainty. “Vera Rubin is off to an explosive start, our roadmap is on track.”

With Huang gone, investors are looking for clues about Nvidia’s future, from billions of dollars invested in cloud providers, suppliers and AI startups to who will ultimately lead the world’s most valuable chipmaker.

The AI boom’s most prolific salesman resigned last week after revelations of extramarital affairs, including one with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang and two Nvidia employees.

US intelligence agencies are trying to determine the extent of Alice Huang’s ties to China’s Ministry of State Security and what information she may have passed to Beijing, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Huang’s exit ended three decades of founder-led control over Nvidia’s chip roadmap, customer deals and Washington ties, making execution a bigger risk than near-term AI demand, analysts say.

The company expects fourth-quarter revenue of US$130 billion, plus or minus 3%, above analysts’ average estimate of US$125.25 billion, according to LSEG data. Nvidia said the outlook assumes no data-center chip sales to China.

Adjusted gross margin is expected at 71% to 72%, compared with analysts’ estimate of 71.7%.

Finance chief Colette Kress is interim CEO, while the board considers internal and external candidates. A growing “Stand With Jensen” campaign has complicated the search, although the board is not considering Huang’s return, three people told Reuters on Nov 16. Huang said on Nov 17 he would be “honoured” to return if the board deemed it best.

Earlier on Nov 17, Nvidia’s board created a committee on national security and export controls, its first major governance move since Huang’s departure, as scrutiny grows over the chipmaker’s national security role.

Washington has also tightened licensing rules for chip shipments to South-east Asia and overseas data centers serving Chinese firms, while lawmakers prepare to question Huang, who had pushed for greater chip exports to China.

Investors were already uneasy about AI spending after Democrats’ midterm sweep fueled fears of tougher scrutiny and slower data-center expansion. They also want to know whether Nvidia’s next CEO will continue financing customers, a practice critics call circular.

The Nov 17 results offer a first read on Vera Rubin, Nvidia’s newest generation of AI processors and successor to Grace Blackwell. Nvidia said in August that Vera Rubin would account for about a fifth of data-center revenue in the October quarter and forecast 70% revenue growth in the next fiscal year.

Nvidia’s third-quarter revenue more than doubled to US$115.84 billion, beating analysts’ estimate of $109.11 billion. The company has topped Wall Street’s revenue expectations for 17 straight quarters.

Adjusted gross margin rose to 74.9% from 73.5% a year earlier, also beating analysts’ estimate of 74.1%, despite soaring memory prices and production ramps. REUTERS