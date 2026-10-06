Straitstimes.com header logo

Nvidia-backed start-up Reflection unveils open AI model to rival China offerings

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The AI model is designed to perform well for business customers and developers on coding and AI agent tasks.

The AI model is designed to perform well for business customers and developers on coding and AI agent tasks.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • Reflection AI, founded by ex-Google DeepMind researchers, launched Beam, an open-weight AI model rivaling leading US and Chinese options for business and coding tasks.
  • Beam matches China's GLM-5.2 in reasoning benchmarks and is cost-effective, with more technical details due in October.
  • Backed by Nvidia, Reflection secured major deals with SpaceX and Nebius, supporting US efforts to promote AI exports and counter Chinese tech influence.

AI generated

SAN FRANCISCO – Reflection AI, an artificial intelligence start-up from two former Google DeepMind researchers, has unveiled a new open-weight model that it says rivals leading options in the US and China. 

The model, called Beam, is designed to perform well for business customers and developers on coding and AI agent tasks while costing less than many competitors, the company said on Oct 5.

It said Beam scores comparably on advanced reasoning benchmarks to GLM-5.2, a flagship open model from China’s Z.AI. 

Reflection intends to release more technical details about the model later in October. 

While China is still widely viewed as behind the US in AI, Chinese developers like DeepSeek and Moonshot AI have gained ground by offering cheaper and customisable open model.

Top US firms, including OpenAI and Anthropic, have primarily focused on closed or proprietary offerings as they work to build up their enterprise businesses.  

Reflection emerged from stealth in 2025 with a focus on developing open AI models.

The firm is backed by Nvidia and other investors. It has held talks to raise US$2.5 billion (S$3.2 billion) at a valuation of US$25 billion, the Wall Street Journal previously reported. 

The start-up has also struck billion-dollar deals with Elon Musk’s SpaceX and cloud provider Nebius Group to secure computing power to develop its models. 

The model release stands to boost the American government’s efforts to export the US and its allies’ AI abroad.

Earlier in 2026, Reflection was part of a US-brokered deal to build sovereign AI in Korea.

Officials are planning to cobble together more of these deals promoting exports of US tech, which are designed to prevent the spread of Chinese alternatives. BLOOMBERG

More on this topic
China’s AI agents can lie and scheme – just like their US rivals
US lead in AI over China narrows after DeepSeek gains, Bloomberg Intelligence says
See more on

Nvidia

AI/artificial intelligence

China

United States

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.