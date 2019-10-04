NTUC urges businesses to upgrade workers' skills for Industry 4.0

With technology disrupting industries, companies should increase their investment in training to ensure that their workers are ready for a more automated future.

Labour chief Ng Chee Meng said this investment - to prepare workers for Industry 4.0, which sees various sectors impacted by automation - is a win-win for employers and workers.

Speaking yesterday at an awards dinner hosted by professional services organisation EY, Mr Ng said upgrading workers' skills can contribute to a company's success.

"In your success, may you... take care of our workers, and I don't mean just better wages, better welfare," said Mr Ng, National Trades Union Congress secretary-general and Minister in the Prime Minister's Office. "In this increasingly disrupted world, may we take the extra step (and) plan ahead for the workers, plan ahead for your companies."

Mr Ng was speaking to industry professionals, including five company leaders who received the 18th EY Entrepreneur of the Year Singapore awards. They are Mr Ron Tan, executive chairman and group chief executive officer of Cityneon Holdings; Mrs Ng Gim Choo, founder and managing director of EtonHouse International Education Group; Mr David (Hyonmoo) Lee, CEO of Iyuno Media Group; Mr Kong Wan Sing, founder and CEO of JustCo; and Mr Yeah Hiang Nam, managing director and CEO of ValueMax Group.

They are the top winners in award categories that include education and financial services.

Mr Lee, who won in the digital media supply chain category and the overall top prize, will represent Singapore at the EY World Entrepreneur of the Year event held in Monte Carlo, Monaco, next June.

Previous global winners include Jollibee Foods president Tony Tan Caktiong from the Philippines, United States-based Uptake Technologies' CEO Brad Keywell and troubled water treatment firm Hyflux's CEO Olivia Lum. Ms Lum is the only Singapore-based entrepreneur to have won the global award so far.