NTUC setting up task force to better protect local PMEs

A new task force to champion the protection of professionals, managers and executives (PMEs) is being set up by the labour movement.

The task force will be headed by National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) assistant secretary-general Patrick Tay and Singapore National Employers Federation (SNEF) executive director Sim Gim Guan, and will likely start work in October.

The group aims to engage PMEs and employers over a six-to 12-month period and come up with recommendations on government policy, best practices for companies and training.

NTUC secretary-general Ng Chee Meng said Singapore has perhaps reached a tipping point where some degree of "market failure" has occurred, causing middle-aged local PMEs to become more vulnerable.

He and SNEF president Robert Yap will be the task force's advisers.

This effort comes amid a pandemic-triggered economic recession which has seen jobs being put at risk, and retrenchments are expected to rise in Singapore in the months ahead.

Data from the Ministry of Manpower shows that professionals, managers, executives and technicians typically have a lower-than-average rate of re-entry into employment within six months of being retrenched.

