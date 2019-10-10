NTUC network to ramp up efforts to unionise SMEs

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) employ about 70 per cent of Singapore's workforce, but most of them are not unionised.

The National Trades Union Congress' (NTUC) U SME network hopes to change this as it aims to unionise 50 to 100 SMEs by the end of next year, its director Yeo Guat Kwang told The Straits Times.

Doing so will bring workers more benefits and bargaining power, which could prove timely given the current global economic slowdown.

NTUC hopes to help SMEs and workers "sail through this uncertain period better", he said.

The labour movement has traditionally focused on unionising large companies and multinationals.

Unions can also help workers understand and prepare for business transformation, and link companies to agencies to get support.

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS