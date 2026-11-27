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‘Not about certification for certification’s sake’: What HR credentials can offer firms and workers

Organisations with more than 200 employees prepare for a requirement to have at least one suitable HR professional certified at IHRP Certified Professional level or higher by July 1, 2028.

SINGAPORE – After spending more than 20 years in operations and industry development, Wilson Tan moved into a regional human resource role at his company, Stolz Engineering, in 2024.

The senior manager of people, culture and organisational capability described the transition as one that left him with “a quiet dose of impostor syndrome”.

He said ga ining certificat ion from the Institute for Human Resource Professionals (IHRP) helped him bring more structure to work he had previously approached through operational instinct.

He said his employer gave him the flexibility to study alongside carrying out his regional responsibilities and apply what he learnt at work.

When handling workplace changes, Tan now uses IHRP’s Body of Competencies as a guide. This national competency framework defines the skills, knowledge, and mindsets HR professionals need to deliver strong employee experiences and sustainable business value.

During the roll-out of a company-wide enterprise resources planning system and career conversion programmes, he said he listened to employees’ concerns and explained how the changes could reduce repetitive work and support their growth.

“I learnt to step back, see challenges through an objective lens and ‘think like a marketer’ by actively selling the ‘why’ to secure genuine buy-in rather than forcing compliance.”

By July 1, 2028, organisations with more than 200 employees prepare must have at least one suitable HR professional certified at IHRP Certified Professional level or higher.

An equivalent qualification may also be accepted, subject to IHRP’s bridging requirements.

Requirement covers 2,000 organisations

The requirement covers about 2,000 organisations, including 300 with at least 1,000 employees and 40 with at least 5,000, according to an earlier parliamentary reply by Acting Manpower Minister Jasmin Lau.

Together, the organisations employ more than 45% of Singapore’s total workforce. About 45% already have at least one IHRP-certified HR professional.

Lau also said the 200-employee threshold was chosen as a practical starting point, focusing on companies with the scale and means to take the lead on certification.

IHRP has seen more e-mail enquiries and participation in certification application clinics since the requirements was announced in September, its chief executive Aslam Sardar said.

He added that the certification requirement is a minimum baseline and encouraged employers to develop capabilities across their HR teams. The number of professionals a company should certify would depend on its size, business needs and workforce complexity, he said.

IHRP encourages employers to identify candidates early and offers preparation materials and assessment tutorials. Training partners, including the Singapore National Employers Federation (SNEF) also run preparatory programmes.

SNEF chief executive Hao Shuo said employers should set aside time for candidates to prepare, particularly to refresh their knowledge of Singapore’s labour laws. Some companies may need to balance preparation with manpower constraints and operational demands, he said.

What the 2028 HR certification requirement means

Eligible Singapore citizens and permanent residents can receive a one-time $100 subsidy between Oct 1 and June 30, 2028, bringing the IHRP-CP certification fee to $163.50, inclusive of GST.

Eligible candidates can also use SkillsFuture Credit, while employers will be able to tap a redesigned SkillsFuture Enterprise Credit, with further details to be announced.

The certification is valid for three years.

The July 2028 deadline gives employers time to prepare, said a Ministry of Manpower spokesperson, who encouraged them to start early and make use of available support.

Carol Yap, director of HR and administration at Safran Aerosystems Services Asia, believes certification gives her company assurance that its HR professionals have the knowledge and competencies to fulfil roles effectively.

Certified as an IHRP senior professional, she said her biggest hurdle was taking the first step to register for certification. “Having spent more than 20 years in the HR profession, I found myself questioning whether I really needed another certification.”

She added: “I don’t think obtaining the certification necessarily changes the way I practise HR. After all, the experience and knowledge gained over more than 20 years in the profession have shaped the way I approach HR matters today.”

Nonetheless, revisiting HR case studies allowed her to refresh and reinforce her understanding of HR practices and employment legislation, she said, adding that the preparation journey was “a valuable learning experience”.

NTUC assistant secretary-general Patrick Tay stressed that the 2028 requirement does not require every HR professional to be certified, “so individuals should not feel pressured to pursue certification regardless of their circumstances”.

“Ultimately, this is not about certification for certification’s sake,” Tay said.

“It is about strengthening HR capabilities so that companies are better equipped to make fair and responsible workforce decisions, and workers can have greater confidence in how these decisions are made”.