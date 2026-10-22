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Norway’s wealth fund posts $38 billion loss in third quarter

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OSLO – Norway’s US$2.3 trillion (S$2.94 trillion) sovereign wealth fund, the world’s largest, reported on Oct 22 a loss of 278 billion Norwegian crowns (S$37.94 billion) for the third quarter, with a return of minus 0.5% on its global investments.

“The fund’s return was close to flat, ending slightly negative as rising interest rates led to weaker results on our fixed-income investments,” deputy CEO Trond Grande said in a statement.

Investing the Norwegian state’s revenues from oil and gas production, the fund owns on average 1.5% of all listed companies globally, making it the world’s largest single investor.

Overall, the fund is invested in some 7,100 companies as well as bonds, property and renewable energy projects. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.