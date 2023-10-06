NoonTalk to seek approval for share purchase scheme at Oct 23 EGM

SINGAPORE – NoonTalk Media will hold an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on Oct 23 to seek approval for a proposed share purchase mandate, with or without modifications, via either on-market or off-market purchase.

The share acquisition scheme is intended to improve shareholders’ value, by potentially increasing the return on equity and giving back cash surplus to shareholders with more flexibility, the company said on Friday.

One of the reasons to adopt the mandate is that the shares acquired and held as treasury shares may also allow for tax deductions.

The use of treasury shares instead of issuing new shares, at the same time, can mitigate the dilution impact on existing shareholders.

The media entertainment company also noted that the mandate will allow for share repurchases at any time, subject to market conditions, during the in-force period.

Once the proposed adoption is approved, the mandate will take effect from the date the resolution is passed, and continue to be in force until the next annual general meeting.

The in-force period could also be until the shares purchased have met the limit mandated, whichever is earlier.

The company directors will decide whether to exercise the share purchases on-market or off-market after considering the amount of cash available, the prevailing market conditions and the most cost-effective approach.

No share purchases will be made if it may have a material negative impact on the company’s liquidity and capital adequacy, or affect its Catalist listing status.

NoonTalk, led by Singaporean actor, TV host and radio DJ Dasmond Koh, lodged a Catalist initial public offering in October 2022..

The 22 million shares offered at 22 cents apiece were later 1.2 times subscribed.

However, the company posted a full-year loss of $3.2 million for financial year 2023 ended June, its first fiscal results since the IPO, compared with a net profit of $22,407 for the previous year.

The full-year loss was exacerbated by a 112 per cent, or $1.9 million, increase in administrative expenses.

Both the full-year and fiscal second half revenues dropped on the year, according to its financial statement released on Aug 21.

As the company suffered a loss for the year, no dividend was declared or recommended for the fiscal year.

NoonTalk shares jumped 0.7 cent, or 7.1 per cent, to 10.5 cents as at 11.44am on Friday with 200,000 shares traded. THE BUSINESS TIMES