ST HeadSTart: What our correspondents learned about investing | More demand for AI language skills

You might be under the impression that as financial journalists, some of us might be savvier at making investment decisions. This couldn't be farther from the truth, senior correspondent Angela Tan writes. After years of covering financial markets and scandals, she finds peace putting her money in fixed deposits, where no financial skill or luck is involved.
Do read on as some of our most seasoned journalists share their experiences making financial and investing decisions in their careers, buying insurance and renting an apartment in the current market.
Have your bosses asked you for feedback at work? When this happens, the main intention is to understand the mood on the ground and get new insights on how to improve the company, journalist Tay Hong Yi writes. He talks to experts about what to say in such situations.
Meanwhile, in her bi-weekly Invest Talk podcast, associate editor and senior columnist Lee Su Shyan hears from her guest Elijah Lee, Senior Financial Services Manager at Phillip Capital on how to build in more certainty in retirement planning despite increasingly uncertain times.
No shame in parking money in fixed deposits: What I learned about investing
From investing to insurance policies, ST correspondents share their financial life lessons through their personal experiences.
More demand for natural language skills amid AI boom
Demand for people with natural language skills, and not just mathematics and coding, is increasing.
askST Jobs: How to give feedback to bosses
What to say when top bosses consult staff to understand their perceptions of the company and how they can better address what they need.
Building in more certainty in your retirement planning
Associate editor and senior columnist Lee Su Shyan speaks to experts on how to build more certainty in retirement planning.
Is living completely cashless really possible in Singapore?
Caught without cash while purchasing food one day, journalist Rosalind Ang discusses the challenges of going completely cashless in Singapore.
Why don’t we hang out anymore? The case for spending time together doing nothing with friends
Something is lost when busy lives forget how to simply enjoy each other’s company without having to sync calendars, ST's Jeremy Au Yong writes.
Learning interior design from scratch: Entrepreneurs who changed careers to set up own studios
From tech to sales to advertising, four design mavens share how they switched careers to pursue interior design.
MAS aims for over 80% increase in poly graduates who get full-time jobs in financial sector by 2025
The Central Bank's Polytechnic Talent for Finance Scheme will encourage financial institutions to hire and train polytechnic students and graduates.
Credit Suisse still hiring in S’pore ahead of UBS takeover
The bank has been taking on relationship managers, senior bankers, investment consultants and portfolio managers in Singapore.
Kindergarten teacher in China quits job after making 10 years’ worth of salary in one live stream
The woman from Hubei province gained popularity online after videos of her teaching students to sing nursery rhymes went viral on social media platform TikTok.
