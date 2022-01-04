THE BIG STORY

Singapore's economy wrapped up 2021 with its fastest growth in more than a decade, putting the Republic's worst recession of the year before firmly behind it. The economy grew 7.2 per cent last year, the most since 2010 and higher than earlier estimates, the Ministry of Trade and Industry said yesterday.

Hospitals here have been helping financially strapped patients via their charity funds to pay for interim services such as ambulance transport and dialysis. For example, the National University Health System said eligible patients who are assessed to be in need may receive funding support for items not covered under MediFund.

The Philippines is seeing what may possibly be its biggest surge in Covid-19 infections, fuelled by the Omicron variant that could be the dominant strain by the end of the month. Researchers said the surge is moving twice as fast as the wave late last year caused by the Delta variant. The Health Ministry yesterday reported that Omicron already accounted for close to 30 per cent of samples sequenced.

Singapore's ambitious plan to turbocharge its street lamps has lost a bit of polish over the years. The tall fixtures were earmarked to house a host of sensors and cameras for detecting everything from unruly crowds to speeding e-scooters to hazy weather. But the project has hit a few snags in recent times.

Former Lions coach Tatsuma Yoshida (right) has returned to Japan's J2 League side Ventforet Kofu, where he coached in 2017 and 2018, saying that he did not immediately answer their call to rejoin them. The 47-year-old father of two had quit his Singapore football job last week, citing the need to be closer to his family.

Planning to travel this year? Intrepid traveller John Tan, at the midpoint of an eight-month trip through the United States, Canada and the Caribbean, shares his pandemic travel hacks, from arranging Covid-19 tests in far-flung destinations to comparing hotel prices on different booking platforms.