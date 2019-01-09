Nine deals inked, spanning areas such as fintech, financial services

CHONGQING • Singapore and Chongqing companies yesterday inked nine deals in such areas as fintech, financial services and technology.

Singapore's Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing and Chongqing Mayor Tang Liangzhi witnessed the signing of the memorandums of understanding at a ceremony before the start of the 4th Joint Implementation Committee meeting for the Chongqing Connectivity Initiative (CCI).

Launched more than three years ago in November 2015, the CCI is the third joint project between Singapore and China, and aims to help spur development in western China through better transport, financing and data connectivity.

The signing also saw companies from both sides expanding beyond these priority sectors into other areas of cooperation, including healthcare and township development.

Mr Chan and Mr Tang also witnessed the inauguration ceremony for the Sino-Singapore Airport Commercial Management, a joint venture between Changi Airports International (CAI) and the Chongqing Airport Group to manage the non-aeronautical businesses at Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport.

The new company will focus on enhancing the commercial landscape by introducing experiential concepts that promote a sense of place, as well as new product categories and brands, said CAI in a statement.

It will also manage airport facilities like the carpark, and advertising in the terminals.

CAI holds a 49 per cent stake in the new company and Chongqing Airport Group, the rest.

Said CAI chief executive Lim Liang Song: "Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport is a major aviation hub for airlines in western China and we are honoured to be able to play a part in defining its commercial experience."

Chong Koh Ping