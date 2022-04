The private resale market ended on a strong note last year. There was a significant rebound in buyers' interest, and sales volume surged to a 14-year high.

The resale market was well supported by HDB upgraders who have sold their flats at attractive prices over the past year. There were other buyers who have downgraded from landed properties and larger condominiums as well. Many buyers turned to the secondary market as there was a shortage of new homes in the suburban areas.