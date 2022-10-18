New Zealand Q3 inflation smashes expectations, boosts case for hawkish hikes

WELLINGTON - New Zealand’s consumer inflation smashed expectations in the third quarter with price gains becoming more broad-based and entrenched, prompting analysts to bet on a more aggressive central bank rate hike next month and a higher peak for rates.

Annual inflation ran at 7.2 per cent in the third quarter, sitting just below a three-decade high, Statistics New Zealand said in a statement on Tuesday. Inflation slowed slightly from 7.3 per cent in the second quarter but far outpaced expectations in a Reuters poll for a 6.6 per cent annual rise.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the consumer price index (CPI) rose 2.2 per cent, following a 1.7 per cent increase in the second quarter and beating expectations for a 1.6 per cent rise.

“Inflation is much too high and is becoming increasingly engrained,” said Mark Smith, senior economist at ASB Bank. “With the RBNZ having the inflation bit between its teeth, all options are likely to remain on the table.”

Mr Smith said they had changed their official cash rate (OCR)( forecast and were now expecting a 75-basis-point rate hike in November, and two further 50 bp rate hikes in February and April 2023.

Earlier in October, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) raised its official cash rate by 50 basis points to 3.5 per cent, the fifth such outsized move and the eighth hike in 12 months.

The New Zealand dollar rose 0.5 per cent after the data.

The main drivers of the 7.2 per cent annual inflation were rising prices for construction, local government taxes and rentals for housing, Statistics New Zealand said in a statement.

“The cost to construct a new house has continued to rise with supply-chain issues, labour costs and higher demand, all of which combine to push up prices,” said Nicola Growden, Statistics New Zealand prices senior manager.

The RBNZ has raised interest rates by 325 basis points since October last year. It has signaled it will increase the cash rate further as it works to dampen inflation. REUTERS