New system will link S'pore to N. America

A new subsea cable system spanning more than 15,000km linking Singapore to North America will boost digital connectivity and offer network diversity between the regions.

When it is completed in 2024, the Bifrost Cable System will be the high-speed transmission cable with the largest capacity across the Pacific Ocean.

The project will be developed by Keppel Telecommunications & Transportation, Facebook and Telekomunikasi Indonesia International.

This is the first subsea cable project undertaken by Keppel.