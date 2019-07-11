New scheme to help local firms grow faster

Enterprise Singapore has rolled out a scheme to help promising companies here to grow quickly.

Called Scale-up, the 21/2-year programme was launched yesterday with 25 companies, including seafood restaurant chain Jumbo Group, childcare service provider EtonHouse International and furniture manufacturer Koda.

Companies were invited to take part and were selected based on their ambition and growth records.

Participants will work with consultants McKinsey & Company and PwC Singapore for Scale-up.

