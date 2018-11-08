New scheme to grow infocomm start-ups

Promising infocomm media start-ups looking for help to grow can now benefit from a new government programme.

Called SG: D Spark, the scheme launched yesterday by Minister for Communications and Information S. Iswaran aims to grow start-ups with the support of community partners. It was initiated by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA).

Mr Iswaran told an awards presentation at Resorts World Convention Centre that the initiative can "help to create a conducive environment for start-ups to get started and grow".

Selected start-ups will be given priority during the processing of grant applications by IMDA and manpower support, among other benefits. They will also have access to a network of professional services firms and industry mentors.

Mr Iswaran said: "Through the support from subject matter experts... together with government tools, we aim to provide the resources, knowledge and network that are essential to the companies' growth."

Eligible start-ups, including those working on enterprise and consumer technology, must be assessed by IMDA. Criteria include being registered in Singapore, having employees here, and a novel infocomm media product or service. They must also have an annual Singapore sales turnover of less than $20 million and an annual group revenue of less than $100 million.