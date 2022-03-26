New rules will boost service sector and revitalise economy, say experts

Moves to ease Covid-19 restrictions will give a much-needed boost to businesses, especially the struggling service sector, economists said.

Travel-related firms, those in the food and beverage (F&B) sector and other consumer-centric companies are all expected to reap rewards from the more relaxed environment.

The new rules, to take effect from Tuesday, are wide-ranging and include making mask-wearing optional in outdoor areas and increasing group sizes to 10 people for social activities and dining at eateries.

Travel will also be considerably easier from April 1, with fully vaccinated travellers able to enter Singapore without needing to take designated vaccinated travel lane flights or a Covid-19 antigen rapid test on arrival. They will only need to take a pre-departure test.

The land border between Singapore and Malaysia, used by many for commuting for business or work, will also be reopened for the fully vaccinated.

OCBC Bank chief economist Selena Ling said: "The moves to relax the number of people dining in and allowing alcohol sales may be an important lifeline for the domestic F&B, retail and entertainment industries."

She added that the key to a more broad-based and robust recovery this year would be the service sector picking up momentum, as it accounts for two-thirds of the economy.

Still, Singapore's first-quarter growth figures are likely to be more subdued compared with the last quarter of last year, she said, due to the uptick in Omicron cases and the Ukraine crisis.

"Nevertheless, there should be a faster improvement in the number of visitor arrivals, F&B spending and private consumption appetite in general in the coming months."

National University of Singapore business professor Lawrence Loh said: "The revised Covid-19 measures will certainly put the Singapore economy well on track for sustained recovery on both the domestic and international fronts.

"More critically, the revival of international activities and travellers will add to the economic vibrancy of Covid-19-affected domestic sectors, particularly events, hospitality and retail, which will, in turn, have all-round multiplier benefits for other sectors as well."

Getting the service sector back on its feet is also important as the manufacturing sector might be facing headwinds this year, economists said.

The Ukraine crisis and supply chain disruptions could affect growth, especially as it will be compared with a high base last year, they said.

Maybank Kim Eng senior economist Chua Hak Bin noted: "The added lift to hospitality, aviation, recreation and F&B service sectors will help offset the slow-down in the manufacturing sector and impact from the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

"The return of foreign workers will also speed up the recovery of the construction sector."

Businesses certainly welcomed the new rules that were announced on Thursday.

Singapore Business Federation chief executive Lam Yi Young said: "The reopening is something that the business community has been looking forward to, and the bold moves... will help put us on track for recovery and growth, and enable us to emerge stronger."

The Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (ASME) said the changes will breathe life into the F&B industry, which had been hit hard by the tightened Covid-19 measures.

"Not only has it impacted op-erational stability, these businesses incurred losses that affected their cash flow and eroded balance sheets.

"While the use of delivery platforms has helped to improve the situation, it has also eroded usual profit margins earned by businesses," ASME said.

"Therefore, ASME... encourages the progressive relaxation of F&B limits so that F&B operators can maximise capacity as much as possible."

Singapore International Chamber of Commerce chief executive Victor Mills said the measures have essentially reopened Singapore as a global city, which is cause for celebration.

"The removal of vaccinated travel lanes and easing of restrictions for inbound tourists and business travellers are also very welcome," he added.

"We need these revised arrangements to reclaim Changi's status as an important travel hub, to restart the meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions business, and to help all ancillary businesses in the best interests of our economy and its vibrancy."