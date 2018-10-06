New programme to spur digitalisation in local firms

The Singapore Institute of Manufacturing Technology (SIMTech) yesterday launched a programme to spur transformation and innovation in local enterprises.

The Digital Transformation and Innovation (DTI) programme aims to train movers and shakers to champion digitalisation in their workplaces. The programme was developed jointly with SkillsFuture Singapore.

Announcing the launch at the annual conference of the Agency for Science, Technology and Research's (A*Star) Manufacturing Productivity Technology Centre (MPTC), Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Koh Poh Koon said in his opening address that the new programme will help develop the entire economy's well-being. "There are cross-cutting issues where industries can complement one another - so it is about the whole ecosystem," added Dr Koh, who is also deputy secretary-general of the National Trades Union Congress.

MPTC director Lee Eng Wah told reporters that one company has completed the DTI course so far and two more are joining the programme.

Dr Lee is also deputy executive director of SIMTech, which is a research institute under A*Star.

During the conference, Dr Koh also witnessed the signing of five memorandums of understanding (MOUs) between SIMTech and several organisations, including Microsoft Singapore, Korea Smart Factory Foundation and Dassault Systemes.

The MOUs with Singapore Precision Engineering & Technology Association and NTUC LearningHub involved expanding DTI.

Dr Koh said the workforce of the future needs to have the necessary skills and agility to thrive in an economy faced with disruptive technology.