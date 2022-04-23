New production facility a shot in arm for food innovation

Local companies will now be better equipped to innovate and develop food products, with the launch of a new $13 million shared facility for small-batch food production.

The 1,107 sq m FoodPlant facility in Senoko Drive operates on a pay-per-use basis, which allows firms to test products in small batches without a huge initial capital outlay.

It is expected to benefit at least 200 food manufacturers and support the development of at least 400 new food products by 2026.

It was jointly launched by the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT), Enterprise Singapore (Enterprise SG) and JTC Corporation yesterday, and will help further Singapore's food innovation scene.

Companies will be able to utilise the equipment on-site, tap research and development consultancy services, as well as attend training and upskilling courses in food innovation.

Food products that are manufactured in the facility can be sold commercially, as FoodPlant is licensed by the Singapore Food Agency.

Companies will be able to trial new products in small batches and sell them to consumers to test the market. This means that they can get feedback on their products at an early stage, enhancing the product development process.

The launch of the facility, attended by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat and New Zealand High Commissioner to Singapore Jo Tyndall, comes about four years after a memorandum of understanding was signed between the three organisations to set up the shared facility for small-batch production.

The development of FoodPlant, a subsidiary of SIT, was delayed in part owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. Enterprise SG provided funding support for the facility.

In his remarks at the opening ceremony, Mr Heng outlined Singapore's efforts towards food security, including making research and development in food a key part of the country's research efforts.

At the same time, commercialisation is key, and a network of shared facilities will help firms get to market more quickly as it mitigates the usually prohibitive cost of food innovation, he said.

Mr Heng, who is also Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies, urged more companies to tap FoodPlant to advance their capabilities and forge partnerships.

"Singapore, with our high food safety standards and diverse cuisines, is well placed to build on our trusted brand and export our food products to the region and beyond," he said.

Among the equipment available at the facility is a twin-screw extruder, which uses high moisture extrusion technology to texturise plant-based protein to make meat and seafood alternatives. This technology can be used to make meat-like products with textures resembling that of chicken or fish.

FoodPlant also has a retort machine for commercial sterilisation of food to extend the shelf life of products stored under ambient condition, and analysis instruments which help firms determine the characteristics of food products to monitor their quality and safety.

Firms and individuals can rent equipment at FoodPlant for about $700 to $1,100 per day, and those who are FoodPlant members receive a discount on the services.

Close to 20 multinational corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises have signed up as members to date.

SIT president Chua Kee Chaing said the facility is a key component of the university's sustainable food innovation programme, which aims to help local companies grow and innovate through food technology.

"Its affordable, pay-per-use model lowers the barriers to market entry, such as high upfront costs in setting up a manufacturing plant or being charged for minimum order quantities when using commercial food processing equipment," he said.

FoodPlant staff will supervise users when they are operating the equipment at the facility, and provide training and guidance on how to use the machinery, said FoodPlant chief executive Lim Bee Gim during a media briefing.

Eight full-time employees, including engineers and technical specialists, are based at FoodPlant. The facility also taps academic and corporate staff in SIT, and students at the university will get industry experience on-site.

Dr Lim emphasised that the facility is not intended to function as a contract manufacturer but, rather, is focused on imparting capabilities to firms and individuals.

"Through this process of knowledge transfer... the companies will gain knowledge and ownership of the product and eventually be more confident in the technical aspects and more ready when they look into setting up their own production facility or expand their current facility," she said.