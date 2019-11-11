New feature on WeChat, MeetSG, launched in Singapore to meet needs of business travellers from China

SINGAPORE - Business travellers from China will now be able to check on key events and conferences in Singapore with a new feature within the WeChat application called MeetSG, which was launched on Sunday (Nov 10).

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said in a statement on Monday that it worked with Chinese social media platform WeChat and the Singapore Association of Convention and Exhibition Organisers and Suppliers (SACEOS) to launch MeetSG.

MeetSG targets Mice(meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) travellers from China, and provides them with information about Singapore, including business events and meetings to users in Chinese.

Through the new feature, Mice event organisers can also connect with Chinese business travellers and conference attendees directly, offering them information such as event schedules, venue details and news. Event organisers can send these business travellers push notifications as well.

MeetSG will have information for users on leisure activities and curated offers too, such as suggested places to eat and shop, as well as options to buy tickets for tours and entertainment activities at partner venues.

Some of these venues include Gardens by the Bay, Sports Hub, Sentosa and Faber Peak.

STB said that MeetSG will be available to more than one billion monthly active users on WeChat, which is widely used in China.

The launch of MeetSG comes on the back of a rising number of Chinese tourists to Singapore.

In 2018, more than 3.4 million visitors from China were recorded in Singapore, a 6 per cent increase from 2017.

Related Story China beats Indonesia as Singapore's top tourist source

Chinese visitors were also top spenders in Singapore in 2018, contributing over $3.9 billion in tourism receipts.

STB's deputy chief executive Melissa Ow noted that the tourism board recognises China as an important visitor market.

"STB is always looking for innovative and impactful ways to improve the visitor experience for Chinese MICE visitors, and make their journey in Singapore seamless and memorable," said Ms Ow.

"We believe this initiative will also give us invaluable insights into Chinese Mice visitors, which will in turn enable us to continually engage with them and enrich their consumer experience."