New council to match the retrenched to new jobs

A new Job Security Council will help better match displaced or retrenched professionals, managers and executives to job vacancies.

The initiative by the labour movement comes amid growing concern among workers - especially those in their 40s to 50s - who may face a greater risk of being displaced.

Some 4,000 companies are now on board the new council, which will gather information on job vacancies, jobs that can be redesigned as well as jobs being phased out. It will then match workers from "releasing" companies with "receiving" companies, said National Trades Union Congress secretary-general Ng Chee Meng yesterday.

"We believe that job security is the umbrella that protects our workers from passing thunderstorms," he told Parliament on the first day of the debate on the Budget statement.

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said in a Facebook post last night that he believes the new council will help senior workers secure good employment opportunities.

Yesterday's debate also saw MPs suggesting further measures to help those hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak, such as hastening support for businesses and workers, and expanding the coverage for vulnerable groups.

The MPs noted that while the $4 billion package for firms and employees announced last week was comprehensive, more immediate and extensive help may be needed.

A total of 31 MPs spoke yesterday and the debate continues today. DPM Heng will respond to the MPs tomorrow.