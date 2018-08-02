New centre to help finance professionals plan their career

To help more finance professionals stay relevant to the industry, the Institute of Banking and Finance (IBF) yesterday launched a new centre which aims to help them plan their careers.

The centre will help finance professionals pick up the skills they need to progress in their career, said IBF chairman Ravi Menon.

Education Minister Ong Ye Kung said that the centre will bring together efforts across the financial industry, unions and government to provide a one-stop integrated approach to ca-reer advice, job matching and skills development.

