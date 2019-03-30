New board appointments at JTC, EMA and CCCS

New board appointments have been made at JTC Corporation, the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) and the Energy Market Authority (EMA).

Mr Tan Chong Meng, group chief executive of PSA International, is the new chairman of JTC.

He takes over from Dr Loo Choon Yong, whose term ends tomorrow.

Mr Tan had previously spent around 20 years at Royal DutchShell Group, where he worked in sales, marketing, trading, refinery operations, customer service, mergers and acquisitions.

Three new members were also appointed to JTC's board, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) announced yesterday.

They are Mr John Lim Hua Ern, second deputy secretary at Ministry of Social and Family Development; Mr Mok Wei Wei, managing director at W Architects; and Mr Zainal Sapari, assistant secretary general of the National Trades Union Congress.

CCCS also has new directors - Ms Cindy Khoo Seow Chyng, divisional director (planning division) at the Ministry of Education, and Dr Faizal Yahya, senior research fellow at the Institute of Policy Studies at NUS.



The EMA board has one new member, Professor Chua Kee Chaing, dean of the engineering faculty at the National University of Singapore.

MTI permanent secretary Loh Khum Yean said: "I would like to thank Choon Yong for his leadership and valuable contributions to JTC, which has supported the growth of new industries and enabled the transformation of existing ones. Choon Yong also guided JTC's efforts to more innovatively manage its buildings and estates."

Mr Loh also welcomed incoming JTC chairman Mr Tan: "I look forward to Chong Meng's stewardship to take JTC towards the realisation of its vision of catalysing the growth of new industries and transforming existing enterprises."