New BNPL code of conduct: Customers cannot have more than $2k in outstanding payments

SINGAPORE – A code of conduct outlining best practices for “buy now, pay later” (BNPL) providers was introduced on Thursday following seven months of discussions among industry players and will take effect on Nov 1 .

The code was initiated following concerns that the emerging payment option was luring people into debt, given that BNPL allows consumers to defer payment on goods or services without having to pay interest.

They either repay the purchase price in one lump sum or in three to four equal instalments, usually over two to three months.

Because consumers are able to borrow for “free” for short periods and because their purchases are split up into manageable repayments, there have been concerns that people will overspend and end up deep in debt.

Those concerns have led to the BNPL code, which was developed by the Singapore FinTech Association (SFA) and eight industry players including Atome, Grab Financial Group and Shopback, with Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) guidance.

Ms Loo Siew Yee, MAS’ assistant managing director for policy, payments and financial crime, said it sets out important industry-agreed standards and safeguards to mitigate the risk of debt accumulation and protect the interests of BNPL users.

The code stipulates that each BNPL provider will not allow customers to accumulate more than $2,000 in outstanding payments until additional credit assessment is done. They will also suspend a customer’s access to their services if payment obligations are not met.

BNPL providers will cap fees at a maximum level and communicate all such charges clearly to users and not penalise customers who want to repay purchases in full early.

If a customer is facing financial difficulties, BNPL providers will consider waiving or deferring fees and charges. They will also work out a mutually acceptable payment arrangement with customers and not initiate bankruptcy proceedings.

BNPL providers will have to ensure their advertising and promotional materials are not misleading or deceptive, and they cannot solicit customers aggressively.

They also cannot market their services to customers who have asked to be excluded from such promotions.