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Nets pilots ‘tap QR to pay’; new app features make payments easier for tourists

Tapping to pay via QR will at first be available through the Nets App, with support for other participating banking apps and wallets to come.

SINGAPORE – Consumers can soon use smartphones to complete purchases at Network for Electronic Transfers (Nets) payment points – without scanning a QR code.

This was among the enhancements to the Nets app announced on Nov 18.

Nets is the first to pilot the tap QR facility to pay via SGQR.

This feature enables consumers to make payments simply by tapping their near-field communication (NFC)-enabled smartphones at participating Nets SGQR points, without first opening the app.

It offers a convenient alternative to the existing scan-to-pay method.

This initiative, to run for two months will be piloted in phases, starting in Toa Payoh in December. There are plans for a nationwide roll-out if the pilot is successful.

Tapping to pay via QR will initially be available through the Nets app, with support for other participating banking apps and wallets expected over time.

Nets’ chief executive Lawrence Chan said: “As usage expands, our priority is to make QR payments more accessible for everyone, including visitors to Singapore, while advancing interoperability across the payments ecosystem.”

The other new features on the app will also benefit groups such as tourists, said the payments services group.

From now, those whose home-country payment apps are not linked to Singapore’s single, standardised QR code, or SGQR, can also use the local payment ecosystem through the Nets app.

Visitors from countries with established QR cross-border linkages with Singapore, such as China, India and Indonesia, can continue to pay directly through their local bank or wallet apps.

The other enhancements include a family wallet, through which users can use sub-wallets to support the spending needs of their dependents.

The primary user can set a spending limit and be notified of the transactions in their sub-wallets. THE BUSINESS TIMES