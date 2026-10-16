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Netflix names former Disney executive Rice as new content chief as Bajaria departs

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Rice will oversee Netflix’s content strategy from Oct 26, including series, films and live events across regions.

Rice will oversee Netflix’s content strategy from Oct 26, including series, films and live events across regions.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • Netflix named former Disney executive Peter Rice as chief content officer from October 26, replacing Bela Bajaria, who is leaving after nearly a decade.
  • Rice will lead content strategy for series, films and live events worldwide. Bajaria helped deliver hits like Bridgerton and Squid Game, and deals with WWE and the NFL.
  • The move comes after Netflix said it would cut 6% of staff, about 1,000 jobs. The company faces pressure as YouTube and TikTok draw viewers with free content.

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Netflix said on Oct 15 it appointed former Disney executive Peter Rice as chief content officer, succeeding Bela Bajaria, who is leaving after nearly a decade at the streaming platform.

Rice will oversee Netflix’s content strategy from Oct 26, including series, films and live events across regions.

Previously, he served as chairman of Walt Disney Television and chairman of general entertainment at The Walt Disney Company.

Meanwhile, Bajaria joined Netflix in 2016 and was named chief content officer in January 2023.

During her tenure, Netflix released pop-culture hits such as Bridgerton and Squid Game and expanded live programming through multi-year partnerships with WWE and the NFL.

The announcement comes a day after Netflix told staff in an internal memo that it was laying off 6% of its workforce, roughly 1,000 employees, marking its biggest job cuts since 2022.

The streaming giant has faced doubts over its ability to sustain growth as engagement becomes a key concern for investors, with platforms such as YouTube and TikTok attracting viewers through free, user-generated content that gives them a cost advantage over Netflix. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.