THE BIG STORY

Singapore is expanding quarantine-free travel to visitors from five more countries and will ease up on several domestic restrictions in the coming weeks, even as it continues working to slow down the spread of Covid-19 here, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung yesterday.

THE BIG STORY

Unvaccinated seniors continue to make up the bulk of critically ill Covid-19 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs) and deaths have yet to subside, said Singapore's director of medical services, Associate Professor Kenneth Mak. But Covid-19 cases in the ICUs have dropped slightly.

WORLD

China's Covid-19 control is turning into a giant whack-a-mole game, where people have to deal with suddenly being shut out of their offices, shut into their offices, and unable to return home. Malls have been placed on lockdown and entire residential communities sealed off. Living with this no-nonsense approach has always meant making trade-offs on personal freedoms.

SINGAPORE

More adult learners are taking part-time Nitec and Higher Nitec courses at the Institute of Technical Education. An ITE spokesman said the proportion of adult learners aged 50 and above taking ITE's part-time Higher Nitec and Nitec courses has almost doubled from 5 per cent in 2011 to 9 per cent last year.

BUSINESS

The shareholders of Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) have to choose whether to accept Keppel Corp's revised offer of $2.351 a share, or the offer of up to $2.40 a share from the consortium led by hotelier Ong Beng Seng, which SPH said is the superior one in terms of price and value certainty.

LIFE

There are a lot of things to explore in New York and Berlin when you take that Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) trip. The Big Apple has been reinventing itself during the pandemic, and Berlin is a city refreshed, emerging from the pandemic with new attractions.